Why the Market Dipped But CRH (CRH) Gained Today
CRH (CRH - Free Report) closed at $99.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.
The building material company's shares have seen an increase of 6.49% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 14.73% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.27 billion, reflecting a 6.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. CRH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, CRH is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.29. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.19.
Meanwhile, CRH's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 174, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.