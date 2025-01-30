We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.64, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 64.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $54.17 million, indicating a 33.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.