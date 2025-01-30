We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Howmet (HWM) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Howmet (HWM - Free Report) standing at $126.36, reflecting a -0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had gained 15.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.
The upcoming earnings release of Howmet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.72, reflecting a 35.85% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.88 billion, up 8.42% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Howmet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Howmet presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Howmet has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.84 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.95 for its industry.
We can also see that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.43.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.