Rithm (RITM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Rithm (RITM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.34, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.
The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 5.36% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rithm in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Rithm to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.76%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.23 billion, indicating a 73.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Rithm. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Rithm is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Rithm is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.31.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.