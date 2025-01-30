Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Freshpet (FRPT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) closed at $160.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.47% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

The the stock of seller of refrigerated fresh pet food has risen by 7.69% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Freshpet in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 41.94% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $263.46 million, indicating a 22.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Freshpet. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Freshpet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Freshpet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 106.3. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.67.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

