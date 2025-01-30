We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Meta Platforms (META) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) reported $48.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. EPS of $8.02 for the same period compares to $5.33 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.68, the EPS surprise was +20.06%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Meta Platforms performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Family daily active people (DAP): $3.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion.
- Headcount: 74,067 compared to the 71,952 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP): $14.25 compared to the $13.85 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Advertising Revenue- US & Canada: $20.98 billion compared to the $20.84 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
- Advertising Revenue- Europe: $11.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.
- Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific: $9.25 billion compared to the $9.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.1% year over year.
- Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World: $5.64 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.
- Geographical Revenue by User- US & Canada: $21.78 billion compared to the $21.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Reality Labs: $1.08 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
- Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA): $47.30 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $45.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
- Revenue- Advertising: $46.78 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $45.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
- Revenue- Other: $519 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $429.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.4%.
Shares of Meta Platforms have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.