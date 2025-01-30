Back to top

SEI (SEIC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, SEI Investments (SEIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $557.19 million, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $553.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was -0.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Investments in New Business: $3.04 billion compared to the $3.11 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Assets under management - Investment Advisors: $79.39 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $81.63 billion.
  • Assets under management - Private Banks: $28.22 billion compared to the $29.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Assets under management - Institutional Investors: $76.99 billion compared to the $81.32 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs: $86.50 billion compared to the $92.99 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Investment Advisors: $139.27 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $134.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.
  • Revenue- Investment Managers: $191.26 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $189.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
  • Revenue- Private Banks: $140.14 million compared to the $140.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Revenue- Investments in New Business: $15.71 million versus $15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +212.2% change.
  • Revenue- Institutional Investors: $70.81 million versus $74.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees: $117.67 million versus $114.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
  • Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees: $439.52 million versus $436.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
Shares of SEI have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

