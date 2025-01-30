Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Methanex (MEOH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Methanex (MEOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $949 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of -7.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Methanex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales volume in tonnes - Total: 2,564 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,828.37 KTon.
  • Average realized methanol price ($/tonne): 370 $/Ton versus 368.7 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales: 198 KTon compared to the 190.96 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol: 911 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 837.19 KTon.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol: 1,455 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,800.22 KTon.
  • Operating Capacity - Trinidad (Methanex interest): 490 KTon compared to the 354.38 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Production in tonnes - Total: 1,868 KTon versus 1,913.42 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Capacity - New Zealand: 430 KTon versus 320 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Capacity - USA (Geismar): 1,900 KTon compared to the 1,000 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Capacity - Chile: 425 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 425 KTon.
  • Operating Capacity - Canada (Medicine Hat): 150 KTon compared to the 150 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Capacity - Total: 3,551 KTon versus 2,407.38 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Methanex here>>>

Shares of Methanex have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

