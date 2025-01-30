We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Methanex (MEOH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2024, Methanex (MEOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $949 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of -7.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Methanex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Methanex here>>>
- Sales volume in tonnes - Total: 2,564 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,828.37 KTon.
- Average realized methanol price ($/tonne): 370 $/Ton versus 368.7 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales: 198 KTon compared to the 190.96 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol: 911 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 837.19 KTon.
- Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol: 1,455 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,800.22 KTon.
- Operating Capacity - Trinidad (Methanex interest): 490 KTon compared to the 354.38 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
- Production in tonnes - Total: 1,868 KTon versus 1,913.42 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Capacity - New Zealand: 430 KTon versus 320 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Capacity - USA (Geismar): 1,900 KTon compared to the 1,000 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Capacity - Chile: 425 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 425 KTon.
- Operating Capacity - Canada (Medicine Hat): 150 KTon compared to the 150 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Capacity - Total: 3,551 KTon versus 2,407.38 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Methanex have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.