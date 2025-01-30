Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) reported $4.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.7%. EPS of $4.57 for the same period compares to $3.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion, representing a surprise of -3.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Whirlpool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Latin America Major Domestic Appliances: $920 million versus $929.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Net Sales- North America Major Domestic Appliances: $2.60 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Asia Major Domestic Appliances: $238 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net Sales- Global Small Domestic Appliances: $384 million versus $417.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Whirlpool have returned +15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

