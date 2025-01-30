See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
American Funds Fundamental Investors 529E(CFNEX - Free Report) : 0.86% expense ratio and 0.24% management fee. CFNEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 12.2% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Growth(FMFMX - Free Report) : 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FMFMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FMFMX, with annual returns of 19.77% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap R6(FTHFX - Free Report) : 0.63% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FTHFX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.86% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.