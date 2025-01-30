We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 380% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.5 billion, increasing 22.8% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pfizer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pfizer Biopharma- Worldwide' should arrive at $17.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Vyndaqel family- Worldwide' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +57.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Primary Care- Comirnaty direct sales and alliance revenues- Worldwide' reaching $3.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -39.1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Primary Care- Nurtec ODT/Vydura- Worldwide' should come in at $384.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.4% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pfizer Biopharma- United States' of $9.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +106.8% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Pfizer Biopharma- Total International' will reach $7.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -17.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Primary Care- Comirnaty direct sales and alliance revenues- Total International' stands at $2.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -43.4% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Primary Care- Paxlovid- Total International' will likely reach $214.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +88.1% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Primary Care- Nurtec ODT/Vydura- United States' to come in at $358.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Primary Care- Nurtec ODT/Vydura- Total International' will reach $25.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +270.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Primary Care- United States' at $4.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +426.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Primary Care- Total International' to reach $4.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of -27.4% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pfizer here>>>
Pfizer shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>