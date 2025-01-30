We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Advanced Micro (AMD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 39%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.52 billion, exhibiting an increase of 21.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Advanced Micro metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Data Center' will reach $4.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +79.7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Embedded' should arrive at $922.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.8% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Gaming' will reach $509.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -62.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Client' to reach $1.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +35.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Micro here>>>
Shares of Advanced Micro have demonstrated returns of -2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>