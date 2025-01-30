Back to top

Gear Up for Advanced Micro (AMD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 39%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.52 billion, exhibiting an increase of 21.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Advanced Micro metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Data Center' will reach $4.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +79.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Embedded' should arrive at $922.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Gaming' will reach $509.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -62.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Client' to reach $1.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +35.1% year over year.

Shares of Advanced Micro have demonstrated returns of -2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.


