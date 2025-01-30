We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Cigna (CI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Cigna (CI - Free Report) reported $65.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.4%. EPS of $6.64 for the same period compares to $6.79 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.83, the EPS surprise was -15.20%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare: 87.9% versus 84.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Medical Customers - Total: 19.15 million compared to the 19.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Medical Customers - Medicare Part D: 2.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.56 million.
- Medical Customers - U.S. Healthcare administrative services: 13.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.63 million.
- Revenues- Fees and Other: $3.93 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29%.
- Revenues- Premiums: $11.50 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
- Revenues- Pharmacy: $49.94 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $48.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%.
- Revenues- Evernorth Health Services: $53.74 billion compared to the $51.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums: $11.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $277 million versus $254.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare: $13.30 billion versus $13.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
- Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy: $50.75 billion versus $48.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.4% change.
Shares of Cigna have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.