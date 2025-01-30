Back to top

Flagstar Financial (FLG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Flagstar Financial (FLG - Free Report) reported revenue of $625 million, down 29.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.34, compared to -$0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $590.72 million, representing a surprise of +5.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +32.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flagstar Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.7% versus 1.8% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $106.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $105.85 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 108.2% versus 93.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Book value per common share (GAAP): $18.54 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.17.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total non-interest income (loss): $164 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $68.29 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $461 million compared to the $486.02 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $10 million compared to the $10.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Fee income: $33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.72 million.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $29 million compared to the $23.92 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Flagstar Financial have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

