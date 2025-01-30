Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Trane Technologies (TT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.87 billion, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.61, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion, representing a surprise of +2.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trane Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Bookings: $4.66 billion versus $4.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Americas: $3.80 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Revenues- EMEA: $690.30 million compared to the $685.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Asia Pacific: $381.20 million versus $342.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
Shares of Trane Technologies have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

