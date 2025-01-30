Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Brunswick (BC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Brunswick (BC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, down 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +10.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brunswick performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Propulsion: $452.10 million compared to the $382.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories: $226.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $225.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
  • Net Sales- Boat: $348.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $317.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%.
  • Net Sales- Segment Eliminations: -$66.80 million compared to the -$64.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Navico Group: $195.10 million compared to the $188.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion: $25.40 million versus $23.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories: $25.30 million versus $31.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Navico Group: $12.90 million compared to the $15.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Corporate/Other: -$27.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$28.86 million.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat: $11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.89 million.
Shares of Brunswick have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

