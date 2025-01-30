Back to top

Check Point (CHKP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) reported $703.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $2.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698.21 million, representing a surprise of +0.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions: $462.80 million versus $454.82 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Revenues- Software updates and maintenance: $240.90 million versus $242.63 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Revenues- Products and licenses: $170.60 million compared to the $161.62 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $292.20 million versus $293.23 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
Shares of Check Point have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

