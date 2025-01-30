Back to top

Cardinal (CAH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) reported $55.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $1.93 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +10.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cardinal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions: $50.85 billion compared to the $50.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Medical Products and Distribution: $3.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Segment profit- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions: $531 million compared to the $496.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment profit- Other: $118 million compared to the $110.67 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment profit- Global Medical Products and Distribution: $18 million compared to the $25.77 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Cardinal have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

