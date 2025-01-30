Back to top

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.15 billion, up 63.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of +9.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity: $212.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.42 billion.
  • Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate: $278.92 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $289.02 billion.
  • Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance: $264.62 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $262.49 billion.
  • Fee-Earning Assets Under Management: $830.71 billion compared to the $842.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues: $865.08 million versus $670.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.8% change.
  • Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income: $25.61 million compared to the $45.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.4% year over year.
  • Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees: $1.77 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $1.40 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +728%.
  • Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Base Management Fees: $411.84 million versus $425.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change.
  • Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss): $3.04 million compared to the $5.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +105.1% year over year.
  • Segment Revenues- Multi-Asset Investing- Transaction, Advisory and Other Fees, Net: $0.94 million versus $1.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Blackstone Inc. here>>>

Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

