Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sherwin-Williams (SHW - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.3 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.09, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 billion, representing a surprise of -0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group: 34 compared to the 40 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group: 4,773 compared to the 4,779 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Paint Stores Group: $3.04 billion versus $3.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer Brands Group: $662.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $643.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
  • Net sales- Performance Coatings Group: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Administrative: $1.10 million compared to the $1.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group: $606.40 million versus $607.10 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG): $277.90 million compared to the $279.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG): $82 million compared to the $104.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sherwin-Williams here>>>

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise