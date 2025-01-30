Back to top

Company News for Jan 30, 2025

  • Shares of The Progressive Corporation ((PGR - Free Report) ) rose 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $4.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.43 per share. 
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s ((ADP - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.35 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 per share. 
  • Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation ((NSC - Free Report) ) increased 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.04 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 per share. 
  • Eagle Materials Inc.’s ((EXP - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 per share.

