Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MasterCard (MA) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, MasterCard (MA - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.49 billion, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.82, compared to $3.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.38 billion, representing a surprise of +1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Switched transactions: 42.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of 41.96 billion.
  • Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide: $2,114 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2,124.11 billion.
  • Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada: $68 billion compared to the $68.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA: $462 billion versus $468.4 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States: $729 billion compared to the $718.91 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America: $155 billion versus $166.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe: $700 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $691.19 billion.
  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA: $615 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $618.72 billion.
  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada: $70 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.67 billion.
  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe: $870 billion versus $864.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America: $212 billion versus $222.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States: $1,767 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1,777.12 billion.
Shares of MasterCard have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

