TECH Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Bio-Techne Corporation ( TECH Quick Quote TECH - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 5, before the opening bell. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar .
The life science and diagnostic product maker posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents in the last reported quarter, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.53%. The company topped earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.55%.
Q2 Estimates for TECH
For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bio-Techne’s revenues is pegged at $285.3 million, indicating an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS suggests a 5% decline to 38 cents.
Estimates for Bio-Techne’s fiscal second-quarter earnings have remained unchanged in the past 90 days.
Factors Influencing Bio-Techne's Fiscal Q2 Performance
Bio-Techne’s cell and gene therapy vertical within the Protein Sciences segment has shown continued traction in recent quarters, banking on strong performances of the company’s proteomic reagent and scalable workflow solutions that enable customers to accelerate e-clinical, clinical and eventually aid in the commercialization of these next-generation therapeutics. New customer additions over the past two years have led to a significant expansion of this business. In the fiscal second quarter, the company is expected to have witnessed improved stabilization from large- pharma customers and an increase in ordering trends from biotech customers.
Further, the company’s newly added Simple Western platform called Leo (a high-throughput automated western blot system, enabling the simultaneous analysis of up to 100 samples in a single three-hour run) gained significant customer interest in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, being increasingly used for absolute protein quantitation and relative potency assay. This might have contributed to the top line in the fiscal second quarter.
A gradually easing biotech funding scenario might have increased biotech spending, contributing to the company’s business.
The consensus estimate for Protein Sciences revenues is pegged at $197.7 million for the fiscal second quarter, almost in line with the year-ago period reported figure.
Within the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment (previously referred to as the Diagnostics and Genomics segment), in the Spatial Biology growth vertical, despite the budget reset by pharma customers, Bio-Techne is expected to have witnessed solid growth, banking on the strong adoption of the company’s new spatial biology instrument COMET.
In the calendar year 2024, Bio-Techne enabled RNA detection and visualization on COMET with the launch of RNAscope HiPlex capabilities for the instrument. Following this launch, COMET is now capable of detecting and visualizing up to 24 plate proteins and 12 RNA targets simultaneously, creating a highly differentiated multiomic system for the rapidly growing spatial biology market. These enhanced capabilities are expected to have expanded the company’s business in the fiscal second quarter.
The launch of Bio-Techne's R&D system branded antibodies validated for use on the COMET is also expected to have aided the company.
Meanwhile, the Molecular Diagnostics growth vertical is already in growth acceleration mode as its unique and underpenetrated portfolio of products (including ExoDx prostate test and Asuragen kit business) continues to take market share. In the fiscal second quarter, too, this trend is likely to have continued, banking on the ongoing traction and market adoption of this portfolio.
The consensus estimate for Diagnostics and Spatial Biology revenues is pegged at $75.4 million for the fiscal second quarter, which implies no change from the year-ago period reported figure.
What Our Model Unveils for TECH
Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive
has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see. Earnings ESP: Bio-Techne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
