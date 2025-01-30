Back to top

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.44 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16 billion, representing a surprise of +5.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookfield Infrastructure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Utilities: $317 million versus $315.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Transport: $403 million versus $403.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $253 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $246.53 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$103 million compared to the -$106.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Data: $177 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.71 million.
Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

