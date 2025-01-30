Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Manpower (MAN) Q4 Earnings

ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported $4.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +3.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Manpower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues from Services- Americas: $1.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Revenues from Services- APME: $768.40 million versus $532.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.2% change.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe: $2.04 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.
  • Revenues from Services- Northern Europe: $768.40 million compared to the $826.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe: $490.20 million versus $492.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
  • Revenues from Services- Americas- United States: $691.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $658.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas: $381.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $377.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy: $418.70 million compared to the $424.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Operating Unit Profit- Corporate expenses: -$32.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$40.56 million.
Shares of Manpower have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

