Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lazard (LAZ) Q4 Earnings

Lazard (LAZ - Free Report) reported $812.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.49 million, representing a surprise of +9.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lazard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Total Equity: $174.94 billion versus $183.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets under management - Total Fixed Income: $43.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.59 billion.
  • Assets under management - End of Period: $226.32 billion versus $237.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted net revenue- Asset Management: $287.21 million compared to the $282.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Adjusted net revenue- Financial Advisory: $507.67 million versus $445.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.
  • Adjusted net revenue- Corporate: $17.55 million versus $11.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.3% change.
Shares of Lazard have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

