Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB - Free Report) reported revenue of $110.02 million, down 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104.59 million, representing a surprise of +5.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Berkshire Hills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.4% versus 65.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin, FTE: 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $11.08 billion versus $11.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $23.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.41 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $86.86 million versus $86.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Berkshire Hills here>>>

Shares of Berkshire Hills have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

