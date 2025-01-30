Back to top

Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR - Free Report) reported revenue of $556.44 million, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.36, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544.02 million, representing a surprise of +2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance: $47.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.44 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.5% versus 3.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Book value per common share at end of quarter: $58.46 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.33.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans: $78.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $97.31 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $122.82 million compared to the $111.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $433.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $432.09 million.
  • Other charges, commissions and fees: $15.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.97 million.
  • Insurance commissions and fees: $14.22 million compared to the $13.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Trust and investment management fees: $43.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.12 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $413.52 million compared to the $410.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $27.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.48 million.
Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

