Bread Financial (BFH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bread Financial Holdings (BFH - Free Report) reported $926 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $957.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +24.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.8% versus 54.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net principal losses as a percentage of average credit card and other loans (Net loss rate): 8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.2%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 17.8% versus 18.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 13.8% compared to the 14.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total interest income: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Interest on cash and investment securities: $44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.29 million.
  • Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements: -$110 million versus -$100.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Interest and fees on loans: $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion.
  • Net interest income: $988 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
  • Total non-interest income: -$62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$64.48 million.
  • Other Non-Interest Income: $46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.98 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bread Financial here>>>

Shares of Bread Financial have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

