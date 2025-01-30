We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bread Financial (BFH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Bread Financial Holdings (BFH - Free Report) reported $926 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $957.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +24.24%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bread Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Bread Financial here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 57.8% versus 54.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net principal losses as a percentage of average credit card and other loans (Net loss rate): 8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.2%.
- Net Interest Margin: 17.8% versus 18.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 13.8% compared to the 14.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total interest income: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Interest on cash and investment securities: $44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.29 million.
- Interchange revenue, net of retailer shares arrangements: -$110 million versus -$100.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Interest and fees on loans: $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion.
- Net interest income: $988 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
- Total non-interest income: -$62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$64.48 million.
- Other Non-Interest Income: $46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.98 million.
Shares of Bread Financial have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.