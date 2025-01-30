We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Sierra Bancorp in Focus
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) is headquartered in Porterville, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 6.4% since the start of the year. The parent company of Bank of the Sierra is paying out a dividend of $0.24 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.12% compared to the Banks - West industry's yield of 2.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.48%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.96 is up 2.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.93%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Sierra Bancorp's payout ratio is 38%, which means it paid out 38% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
BSRR is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.95 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 4.61%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BSRR is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).