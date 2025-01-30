We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
WM Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Appreciate 13% Y/Y
WM (WM - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassing the same.
WM’s quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.7 per share missed the consensus mark by 5% and declined 2.3% year over year. Total revenues of $5.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin and grew 13% from the year-ago quarter.
The stock has gained 14.3% in a year, underperforming 16.4% growth of its industry and the 27.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
WM’s Quarterly Numbers in Detail
The Collection segment recorded revenues of $4.3 billion, increasing 3.7% from the year-ago quarter, and missed our estimate of $4.6 billion. The Landfill segment’s top line gained 6% year over year to $1.2 billion and missed our projection of $1.4 billion. Total revenues in the Transfer segment increased 9.6% to $629 million and missed our estimate of $654.9 million. The Recycling Processing and Sales segment’s revenues rose 12.8% to $476 million and missed our projection of $501.9 million. The figures are before the alignment of intercompany adjustment.
The adjusted operating EBITDA was $1.6 billion, which missed our estimate of $1.7 billion and rose 19.8% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased 160 basis points to 26.7% from the year-ago quarter and missed our projection of 29.6%.
Cash Flow of WM
WM generated $1.5 billion in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while capital expenditure was $1.1 billion. The free cash flow was $455 million. In the fourth quarter of 2024, $301 million in cash dividends was distributed to shareholders.
WM’s 2024 Outlook
The company anticipates revenues of $25.55-$25.80 billion for 2024. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $22.05 billion. Adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to be $7.45-$7.65 billion.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS - Free Report) posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
FDS’s earnings per share (excluding 48 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.4 beat the consensus mark by 1.6% and increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $568.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gained 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.