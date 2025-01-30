Back to top

WM Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Appreciate 13% Y/Y

WM (WM - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassing the same.

WM’s quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.7 per share missed the consensus mark by 5% and declined 2.3% year over year. Total revenues of $5.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin and grew 13% from the year-ago quarter.

The stock has gained 14.3% in a year, underperforming 16.4% growth of its industry and the 27.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

WM’s Quarterly Numbers in Detail

The Collection segment recorded revenues of $4.3 billion, increasing 3.7% from the year-ago quarter, and missed our estimate of $4.6 billion. The Landfill segment’s top line gained 6% year over year to $1.2 billion and missed our projection of $1.4 billion. Total revenues in the Transfer segment increased 9.6% to $629 million and missed our estimate of $654.9 million. The Recycling Processing and Sales segment’s revenues rose 12.8% to $476 million and missed our projection of $501.9 million. The figures are before the alignment of intercompany adjustment.

The adjusted operating EBITDA was $1.6 billion, which missed our estimate of $1.7 billion and rose 19.8% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased 160 basis points to 26.7% from the year-ago quarter and missed our projection of 29.6%.

Cash Flow of WM

WM generated $1.5 billion in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while capital expenditure was $1.1 billion. The free cash flow was $455 million. In the fourth quarter of 2024, $301 million in cash dividends was distributed to shareholders.

WM’s 2024 Outlook

The company anticipates revenues of $25.55-$25.80 billion for 2024. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $22.05 billion. Adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to be $7.45-$7.65 billion.

WM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS - Free Report) posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

FDS’s earnings per share (excluding 48 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.4 beat the consensus mark by 1.6% and increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $568.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gained 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.


