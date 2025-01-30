Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Murphy Oil's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates, Expenses Decline

Read MoreHide Full Article

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings of 35 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 37.5%. The bottom line decreased 61.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 90 cents.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

GAAP earnings were 34 cents per share compared with 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings was due to discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods.

Adjusted earnings per share of the company was $2.76 in 2024 compared with $4.52 in 2023.

Revenues of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil’s revenues were $670.9 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $727 million by 7.7%.

Total revenues for the full year came in at $3.02 billion compared with $3.46 billion in 2023.

 

Murphy Oil Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Murphy Oil Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote

Murphy Oil’s Operational Highlights

Murphy Oil produced 174,837 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in fourth-quarter 2024 (excluding non-controlling interest in GOM) compared with 184,679 BOE/D in fourth-quarter 2023. Out of the total fourth-quarter 2024 production, 48.6% was oil. MUR’s fourth-quarter production was lower than the expected production volume of 181,500-1,89,500 BOE/D.

Total costs and expenses were $585.8 million, down 8.7% from $641.4 million a year ago.

MUR continues to reduce its outstanding debt since 2020.Tthe company has reduced 60% of its outstanding debts resulting in a 50% reduction in interest expenses.

In 2024, Murphy repurchased $300 million of stock, or 8 million shares. Murphy did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter. The company had $650 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization and 145.8 million shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Financial Condition of Murphy Oil

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $423.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $317.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. It had $1.8 billion of liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Long-term debt totaled $1.27 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $1.32 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by continuing operational activities in 2024 was $1.73 billion compared with $1.75 billion in 2023.

MUR’s Reserves

After producing 65 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), Murphy’s preliminary year-end 2024 proved reserves were 713 MMBOE, consisting of 37% oil and 42% liquids. Total reserve replacement was 83% in 2024.

The company expects its exploration expenses to be $26 million in first-quarter 2025.

MUR’s 2025 Guidance

MUR expects its first-quarter 2025 production, excluding NCI, in the range of 159,000-167,000 BOE/D, out of which 51% is expected to be oil.

The company reiterated 2025 capital expenditures in the band of $1.13-$1.28 billion.

MUR expects its 2025 production in the range of 174,500-182,500 BOE/D, out of which 51% is expected to be oil.

The company plans to bring 77 onshore new wells online in 2025.

Zacks Rank of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) is going to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings results on Feb. 5, 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged $1.87, which remained same in the past 60 days.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN - Free Report) is going to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings results on Feb. 18, 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged $1, which indicates an increase of 4.2% in the past 60 days. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.99% in the trailing four quarters.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY - Free Report) is going to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings results on Feb. 18, 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged 67 cents, which indicates an increase of 1.5% in the past 60 days. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 18.71% in the trailing four quarters.


Zacks' 7 Best Strong Buy Stocks (New Research Report)


Valued at $99, click below to receive our just-released report
predicting the 7 stocks that will soar highest in the coming month.


Click Here, It's Really Free

Published in

earnings oil-energy