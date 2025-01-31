Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Intel (INTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.26 billion, down 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group: $13.03 billion versus $12.54 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI: $3.39 billion versus $3.35 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15% change.
  • Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group: $8.02 billion versus $7.75 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- All other- Total: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.31 billion compared to the -$4.33 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $4.50 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1447.1% year over year.
Shares of Intel have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

