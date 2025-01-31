We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) standing at $363.28, reflecting a +1.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.
The company's stock has climbed by 10.56% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The upcoming earnings release of Duolingo, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Duolingo, Inc. to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $205.27 million, up 35.95% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. Duolingo, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Duolingo, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 118.14. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.71.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.