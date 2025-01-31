Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cameco (CCJ) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

The most recent trading session ended with Cameco (CCJ - Free Report) standing at $50.30, reflecting a +0.46% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium producer had lost 2.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cameco in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 20, 2025. On that day, Cameco is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $735.56 million, reflecting a 18.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.11% lower. As of now, Cameco holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cameco has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.61 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.47.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cameco Corporation (CCJ) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers