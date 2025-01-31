We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.91, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.64% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 6, 2025. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.14%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.87 billion, indicating a 1.06% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aptiv PLC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% lower within the past month. Currently, Aptiv PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Aptiv PLC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.71, which means Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that APTV currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.6.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.