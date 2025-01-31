Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $18.08, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

The container shipping company's stock has dropped by 16.63% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 4.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.47, signifying a 382.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.09 billion, showing a 73.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.88% lower within the past month. At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.6.

We can also see that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Shipping industry stood at 1.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, positioning it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers