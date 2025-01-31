We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The latest trading session saw SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) ending at $113.72, denoting a +1.74% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.81% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.25, reflecting a 32.98% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.61 billion, up 16.64% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Currently, SharkNinja, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.36.
It is also worth noting that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.4.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.