Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) closed at $33.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.57% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Sweetgreen, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $162.38 million, indicating a 6.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Sweetgreen, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
