We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Toast (TOST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Toast (TOST - Free Report) closed at $40.31, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the restaurant software provider had gained 9.85% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 19, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 185.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.31 billion, indicating a 26.61% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.15% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Toast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Toast is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 103.14. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.73 of its industry.
Meanwhile, TOST's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.22.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.