Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD - Free Report) closed at $37.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.93% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 3, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.41, reflecting a 920% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.82 billion, indicating a 2.87% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.14 per share and a revenue of $15.26 billion, signifying shifts of +1136.36% and -4.93%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.57. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.71 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that KD has a PEG ratio of 6.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
