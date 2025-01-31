We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.50, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.
Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.18, marking a 14.51% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.24 billion, reflecting a 4.61% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $30.8 billion, indicating changes of -8.49% and +0.65%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dollar Tree is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Dollar Tree's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.87 for its industry.
One should further note that DLTR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.