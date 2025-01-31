We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) closed at $51.67, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.
The agribusiness giant's shares have seen an increase of 2.26% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.07, signifying a 21.32% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.93 billion, indicating a 4.58% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.67 for its industry.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.