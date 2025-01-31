Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Visa (V) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Visa (V - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.51 billion, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.75, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.34 billion, representing a surprise of +1.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End of Period Connections - Total transactions: 63.8 billion versus 63.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total volume: $4,148 billion versus $4,124.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Payments Volume - Europe: $714 billion versus $706.87 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Payments volume - Canada: $111 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $108.83 billion.
  • Payments volume - U.S.A: $1,720 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1,692.71 billion.
  • Payments volume - CEMEA: $211 billion compared to the $208.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Payments volume - LAC: $242 billion compared to the $259.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $4.21 billion compared to the $4.23 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Data processing revenues: $4.75 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
  • Revenues- International transaction revenues: $3.44 billion compared to the $3.39 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $912 million versus $829.74 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change.
  • Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.80 billion versus -$3.88 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Visa here>>>

Shares of Visa have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

