We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why TXO Partners LP (TXO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest market close, TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) reached $19, with a +0.69% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.39, showcasing a 60.2% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.36 million, down 10.45% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 34.98% upward. As of now, TXO Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, TXO Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.