We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $58.06, demonstrating a +0.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 18.79% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.50, indicating a 1566.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.6 million, showing a 16.99% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for M-tron Industries, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.7% upward. M-tron Industries, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.07. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.87.
It is also worth noting that MPTI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.