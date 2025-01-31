We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Blink Charging (BLNK) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blink Charging in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.29%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34.32 million, indicating a 19.64% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Blink Charging is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
