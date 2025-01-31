Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Apple (AAPL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Apple (AAPL - Free Report) reported revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.40, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36, the EPS surprise was +1.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apple performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Greater China: $18.51 billion compared to the $22.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $33.86 billion compared to the $31.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of Asia Pacific: $10.29 billion versus $9.91 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Japan: $8.99 billion compared to the $7.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $52.65 billion compared to the $52.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Products: $97.96 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $97.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Net Sales- Services: $26.34 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $26.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
  • Revenue- Mac: $8.99 billion versus $8.33 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.
  • Revenue- iPhone: $69.14 billion versus $69.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Revenue- Wearables, Home and Accessories: $11.75 billion compared to the $12.55 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- iPad: $8.09 billion versus $7.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
  • Gross margin- Services: $19.76 billion versus $19.36 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Apple have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

