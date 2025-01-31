Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Gen Digital (GEN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Gen Digital (GEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $986 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985.73 million, representing a surprise of +0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gen Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct average revenue per user (ARPU): $7.27 compared to the $7.26 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Direct customer count: 40.1 million compared to the 39.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues: $105 million compared to the $105.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues: $869 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $868.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gen Digital here>>>

Shares of Gen Digital have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise