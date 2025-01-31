Back to top

Compared to Estimates, ResMed (RMD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, ResMed (RMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.28 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.43, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion, representing a surprise of +1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ResMed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices: $414.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $396.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks and other: $334.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $329.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total: $376.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $373.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices: $254.80 million versus $250.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks and other: $121.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $122.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total: $748.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $726.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.
  • Global revenue- Total Devices: $669.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $647.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care: $1.13 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
  • Global revenue- Total Masks and other: $456.30 million compared to the $452.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
Shares of ResMed have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

